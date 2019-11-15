Solo craft exhibition helps Nausori women

Handicraft exhibitor Akanisi Smith organized Fiji’s first-ever Solo Craft Exhibition and says the COVID-19 pandemic should not be seen as a hurdle.

Smith is one of the big names in artisanal handmade crafts who says this is one way to lift the spirit of women during these trying times.

She says the exhibition is aimed at helping women in Nausori seek other ways of uplifting themselves.

“Things has come to a standstill and this is something just to lift up the spirit for the local women in the Nausori corridor rather than just thinking of Oh its COVID, we cannot do this, we cannot do that.”

Smith uses recycled items to make handicrafts together with traditional and natural resources.

“The crafts that have been exhibited today, most of it is from scraps like used recycled bottles and recycled water bottle lids and also I have used natural dices instead of the dices that we buy from the shop.

Fiji Arts Council Director Peni Cavuilagi says Smith has been a great asset to the Council

“This is the first solo exhibition to be done by one of the top craft people of the Arts Council, she is also a licensed holder of Fijian made Fijian craft licensed holder and she is Akanisi Smith, I think it’s a well-known name.

Smith has won numerous prizes and certificates for being the best craft exhibitor around the country.