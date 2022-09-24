Solidarity is our one and only recourse: PM

Prime Minister and Chair of the Pacific Islands Forum, Voreqe Bainimarama has reminded Pacific leaders that solidarity is our one and only recourse.

Bainimarama told Pacific leaders that they are at a global crossroads to seek open, inclusive, and enduring partnerships that recognize and support the collective strength of the Blue Pacific region.

The PM says a powerful new partnership with the USA and other friends is shaping up well as a result of our unity.

Bainimarama also urged Pacific leaders to stand in solidarity with Vanuatu.

“I want to echo here our absolute solidarity with Vanuatu in calling for a resolution requesting the International Court of Justice to provide an advisory opinion on the obligations of states to protect the rights of present and future generations against the adverse impacts of climate change.”

Meanwhile, New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern acknowledged the hard work rendered to the 2050 Blue Pacific Strategy.

She adds that New Zealand stands ready to support the Pacific in its stride to build healthy and sustainable economies.

“I just put New Zealand’s support for all the innovative ways that the Pacific continues to look to bring attention to the very real problems. We also give our support for the strategy and all the work that led to it coming to fruition and being presented to the international community.”

Ardern thanked the Fijian Prime Minister for his leadership of the Forum at its most difficult time.

Bainimarama and Ardern, hosted Pacific Leaders to a solidarity event on the margins of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York yesterday.