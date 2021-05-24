Home

News

Solid trust will usher in change: RFMF Commander

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
January 1, 2022 2:51 pm
Fiji Military Forces Commander, Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai. [File Image]

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander, Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai believes that leadership and trust can usher in change.

In his New Year’s message, Major General Kalouniwai says since his appointment with RFMF, he has been emphasizing the need for trust amongst personnel.

The RFMF Commander is reminding troops from the leadership level to the most junior soldiers to remain committed and help raise their standard of service.

Article continues after advertisement

“For us in the RFMF, it is all operation excellence. And I’m sure with our country, with society and communities that are here and if we all aware of what’s happening around us, especially with COVID coming up – it’s all about us, raising our standard of awareness as well towards COVID.”

Major General Kalouniwai adds the Force will continue to render its support and assistance to relevant arms of the government as Fiji is still grappling with the impacts of COVID-19.

He says military personnel has carried out a mammoth task over the last few months assisting the Health Ministry’s COVID-19 awareness and vaccination drive across the country and this will continue until the pandemic comes to pass.

“PS for Health has been clear with his remarks on the issue with COVID-19 and it’s the same for all of us – to maintain COVID-19 safe protocols. Especially for the New Year, it’s important. As I’ve said with the RFMF, it’s all about us raising the standard of service, going operation excellence as well and it’s a commitment that we hope to achieve throughout 2022.”

The Commander is optimistic about instituting applicable changes within the RFMF and tapping into new development and capacity-building opportunities.

There have significant challenges endured by the Force over the past years, however, Major General Kalouniwai reiterates that they must take those hurdles as opportunities to move forward and take the RFMF to greater heights.

 

 

