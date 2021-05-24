Solicitor General suspended

Solicitor General Sharvada Sharma has been suspended.

FBC News understands Sharma was suspended by President Jioji Konrote following allegations of misbehaviour. Sources within his office have also confirmed the same.

Under the Constitution, the Solicitor General is appointed by the President on the recommendation of the Judicial Services Commission which first consults with the Attorney-General.

Article continues after advertisement

The Solicitor-General may be removed from office for inability to perform the functions of his or her office or for misbehavior, and may not otherwise be removed.

According to the Constitution the procedure for removal of the Solicitor-General from office shall be the same as the procedure for removal of a judicial officer under section 112 subsection 11.

FBC News understands that following the suspension a tribunal will be appointed by the President’s Office to hear the matter.

We have sent questions to the Attorney General on the matter.