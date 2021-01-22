Soldiers urged to seek learning opportunities

Soldiers have been challenged to seek more learning opportunities to enhance their lives and their career in the military.

Officiating at the Basic All Arms and Section Commander’s course at the Force Training Group’s Duavata Hall in Nasinu yesterday, Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander, Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto says the two courses are just the beginning of more training for soldiers highlighting the need for them to open their minds to learning.

Naupoto also urged the participants to read a lot to expand their knowledge.

More than forty Senior Non-Commissioned Officers and Junior Non-Commissioned Officers are part of the six-week courses.