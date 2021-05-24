Home

News

Soldiers on standby for deployment test negative

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
January 21, 2022 1:30 pm
The RFMF Commander, Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai [Source: Fijian Government]

The deployment window for the Republic of Fiji Military Forces personnel who are on standby to assist in the assessment and rehabilitation efforts in Tonga is tomorrow.

This has been confirmed by the RFMF Commander, Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai.

The Commander says the contingent on standby for deployment is currently isolating at the Lololo Training area in Lautoka.

He stresses that all personnel are following and maintaining strict COVID-19 protocols in their respective bubbles in preparation for the deployment.

He also confirms that the COVID-test result of these military personnel have returned negative.

Major-General Kalouniwai says they are observing strict quarantine procedures to ensure all deploying personnel are COVID-19 free, fully vaccinated with a booster shot.

Meanwhile, a contingent of over 20 RFMF personnel had left Suva last night to assist in the assessment and rehabilitation on affected islands in the Lau Group.

The islands in the Lau Group were hit by tidal surges following the violent volcanic eruption in Tonga last Saturday.

The Commander earlier confirmed they will also help in the survey of the extent of damage in Lau.

