Soldiers honoured at ANZAC Dawn services

Today marks 107 years since the landings at Gallipoli peninsula in Turkey during the First World War, an important national event for both Australia and New Zealand since 1916.

ANZAC Day Dawn Service was commemorated at the Suva Military Cemetery on Reservoir Road, attended by Fijian President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, members of the diplomatic corp and dignitaries.

New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji, Charlotte Darlow says this year’s Dawn Service is significant as people paid their respects to the fallen in person after a two-year pandemic induced hiatus.

“It is amazing to have everybody together in person. I think after two years of not being able to celebrate ANZAC Day together, it’s such an important day for Australians and New Zealanders to be able to be here at the Cemetery together. It has been really momentous and it comes at a time when it’s really great to remember the collaboration that’s always happened between Australia, NZ, Fiji and other Pacific Islands as well.”

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji, John Feakes says some 2000 Australians and New Zealanders were killed or wounded on this day.

“We celebrate it every year to commemorate, those who fought and died and Gallipoli 107 years ago, but also to commemorate all those who have served in the armed forces in the service of peace, for those who have lost their lives, who didn’t come home, for those were wounded or suffered mentally, it’s a way of giving our thanks to those who have served our country.”

The Dawn Service is held on April 25th each year.

The Service is held at this time because the half-light of dawn was a favoured time to launch an attack.

