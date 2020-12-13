Home

Soldiers deployed to Kia

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
December 29, 2020 6:35 am
[Source: Mosese Nakoroi]

A team from the RFMF Engineers Division has been deployed to Kia Island to clean up and build temporary shelters.

Commissioner Northern Division Uraia Rainima says the team has started work yesterday (Monday) and will be there for some time.

Rainima says they want the people on the island to have a roof over their head with the Northern Division experiencing adverse weather conditions eight now.

[Source: Mosese Nakoroi]

Kia is one of the maritime islands severely affected by TC Yasa.

He adds, more teams will be sent out to other affected northern maritime islands to do the same.


[Source: Mosese Nakoroi]

Rainima says the Northern EOC is grateful for the assistance of the RFMF in helping restore Vanua Levu back to normalcy.

