Soldiers commended for COVID-19 and TC Yasa efforts

Military Commander Rear-Admiral Viliame Naupoto recently made a three-day tour of the Western Division to meet officers, men, women and their families.

The tour began with nine resorts in Nadi which are being used as quarantine sites.

Rear-Admiral Naupoto says he is grateful for the work by soldiers at the COVID-19 isolation centres as they are the frontline in support of the Ministry of Health in trying to contain the virus.

The military commander also told soldiers that they will face strong disciplinary action if found in breach of the regulations against the pandemic.

He also acknowledged soldiers in rehabilitation efforts in Vanua Levu.