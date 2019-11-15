Soldier faces consequences for quarantine breach

Military Commander Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto has confirmed that a member of the Fiji Military Forces has been recently implicated in a quarantine breach.

Naupoto says the soldier, in breach of strict COVID-19 protocols, was seen coming into contact with individuals who have been placed in quarantine in Nadi.

He adds the soldier has been placed in quarantine as a precautionary measure and will be dealt with severely.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are serious with what we do over there and that is the last thing we would want to be doing, for those that come into quarantine and for those looking after quarantine to be breaking protocols otherwise the whole programme of quarantining is just null and void when someone breaks it.”

The Commander says he has sent out a clear reminder to soldiers working in the frontline of COVID-19, to be vigilant.

The RFMF has been mandated to provide security at all quarantine facilities and isolation centres, assisting the Health Ministry in its fight against the pandemic.