Solar system for 1,000 rural homes

1,000 homes in remote communities that do not have access to Energy Fiji Limited’s main grid will benefit from solar home systems during this financial year.

The government has set aside $4 million to make this a reality for these families.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says it is more affordable and will increase the communities’ resilience by reducing their reliance on fossil fuels.

“All 1,000 households will be receiving a Type 2 system, which has the capability of supplying AC loads such as charging laptops, mobile phones, torches, televisions, small radios, fans, small washing machines, and any other small loads less than 300 watts.”

Meanwhile, the Water Authority of Fiji will be carrying out upgrades to its wastewater management and water delivery networks.

$204.3 million is allocated towards these.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the deteriorating infrastructure presents a problem in terms of capacity and upkeep.

“Currently, there are over 360,000 Fijians residing in the Lami-Nausori corridor. The current peak day demand in the Lami-Nausori area alone is approximately 174 million liters of water a day. But our current WAF systems at full capacity are able to produce only 172 million liters of water.”

The $270 million Rewa River Water Supply Scheme Project will be finished in nine months and will solve water woes.