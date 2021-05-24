Solar powered boat benefits Nakalawaca women

Home

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
March 25, 2022 12:06 pm
[Photo: Supplied]

The women of Nakalawaca village in Tailevu swam for more than five hours daily to catch fish for their livelihood.

This will now be a thing of the past following the handover of a boat and solar outboard electric motor to Nakalacawa Women’s Club.

Club President Taua Mereia says the project, which is the first in Fiji and the Pacific, will change their lives.

Article continues after advertisement

“We go out fishing depending on the tides. Sometimes we swim with our fish sacks to get to the right spot and fish there until our sacks are full. Then we return to shore. Our new boat will help us greatly.”

While handing over the $90,000 project, Fisheries Minister Semi Koroilavesau stated that it will greatly help the livelihood of women and their families while also safely transitioning to the use of renewable energy.

“This project shows that Fiji is proud to be the first pilot in this work in the region to really understand the benefit of transitioning towards clean, efficient and safe forms of marine transport.”

Koroilavesau says the project reaffirms the need for both sectors to contribute to the global efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals in an effort to help reduce carbon emissions.

The European Union-funded project was put together by the Pacific Community’s Maritime Technology Cooperation Centre and is being implemented by the International Maritime Organization.

