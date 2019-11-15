Sofitel Resort to reopen next month

The Sofitel Fiji Resort and Spa will reopen on the 19th of next month following a major refurbishment.

General Manager, Vincent Macquet says work has been ongoing for the past two years and they are excited about opening their doors again.

“We spent an access of $45m on the refurbishment of the hotel and I want to stress why it was needed, the hotel has been in operation since 2005, it’s been a long time 15 years of operations and the expectation of today’s travels have changed a lot.”

Article continues after advertisement

He says they have added a number of attractions for guests during the upgrading works.

This includes their adolescent zone.

Macquet says they will also be welcoming back 200 staff, as they prepare to target the local market for the upcoming festive season.

“Prior to the 19th, I’m really looking forward to actually welcoming back a large number of our ambassadors, our staff. Reopening the doors for us is also getting back out teams into jobs.”

He says the staff will also undergo training sessions to get them ready for the reopening.

According to the General Manager, since uploading a promotional video of the resort reopening, they have been receiving enquiries from guests which is a positive sign.