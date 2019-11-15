SOE responds to Nawaikula’s outbursts

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says suspended SODELPA member Niko Nawaikula has mis-read portions of the Electoral Act.

Nawaikula has posted on Facebook that since the Party was suspended, it’s elected MPs should have been allowed to attend Parliament sittings either as independent Members of the House, or as members of another political party.

Saneem says this can’t happen because the 21 MPs in question, won their seats under suspended SODELPA.

“It is a Party based system. Those parliamentarians are in parliament representing their Party and cannot claim entitlement to the Seat personally. It is a Party seat”.

Saneem has also denied Nawaikula’s claims that he is advising the Speaker of Parliament, saying the Office of the Speaker has relevant staff, and access to independent legal advice.