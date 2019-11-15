SOE refers Opposition Leader to Speaker of Parliament

The Supervisor of Elections has referred the Leader of Opposition to the Speaker of Parliament for statements made on Wednesday.

In the statement, Sitiveni Rabuka has personally attacked Mohammed Saneem instead of directing comments on the office held by him.

The Supervisor Of Elections says the statement is riddled with attacks personally directed at him, carrying various unsubstantiated allegations.

In referring the matter to Speaker Ratu Epeli Nailatikau, Saneem said he was surprised and saddened by the unbecoming behavior of Rabuka, who holds an elected office in Parliament.

Rabuka in his statement has said the Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem is making decisions “in a vacuum” without regard for the plight of ordinary Fijians who face increasing hardships and high cost of living.

He claimed that Saneem’s contract expired at the end of 2018 and the position has been advertised twice now, yet Saneem has continued to act in the position for more than a year.

Rabuka also claimed that in 2013 when the post was first advertised, Saneem did not meet the minimum qualification requirements of the position.

Saneem says it is appalling that Rabuka chose to use derogatory words as well as personal vilification which tantamount to an outburst, whereas it is generally expected of his Office to maintain a high level of décor and professionalism.

He says neither the Leader of Opposition nor the Party have approached the Fijian Elections Office seeking information or particulars prior to the media release.

The Supervisor says the release appears to be generated from information from secondary sources and social media.