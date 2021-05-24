Concern raised about Fiji Times reporting

The Supervisor of Elections has raised concerns about a Fiji Times’ statement.

The article was regarding the Elections Office’s financial statements.

SoE Mohammed Saneem says that he had specifically raised questions that ought to have been answered by the Fiji Times’ Fred Wesley and Anish Chand.

Article continues after advertisement

Saneem adds that no such responses have been received.

The Supervisor of Elections claims that Fiji Times does not seem to have any obligation to report with balance and without bias, adding that Wesley’s comments allude that he was under no ethical obligation to verify the statements before it was published.

“Significantly misleading and distorted statements published or broadcast must be corrected promptly with due prominence. Where appropriate, an apology must be published or broadcast. Two centimeters on a corner of page 2 that nobody looks at is not sufficient Fiji Times.”

Saneem raised that the Elections Office is concerned that every time the FEO corrects Fiji Times or highlights misinformation published by the newspaper, it reports it as an attack on the paper.

He further alleges that the newspaper appears to consider that its actions, despite being proven wrong and tantamount to the publication of misinformation, should not be corrected.

He adds that a 2cm column in a hidden portion of the paper is not sufficient adding that Fred Wesley and Anish Chand should rightfully provide responses to the questions or explain why they failed to provide balance in their coverage.

Questions have been sent to the Fiji Times.