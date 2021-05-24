Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
FNPF announces further relief|Omicron undetected in many countries|Omicron potential under scrutiny: Dr Fong|Keep Suva COVID-safe: Khan|UNICEF emphasizes on access to vaccine|Ten new COVID cases recorded|Ministry records five new COVID-19 cases|Fijians reminded not to be complacent|Omicron cases prompt COVID safety warning|Spotters to scale up fining for non-compliance|Two confirmed cases of Omicron variant in quarantine|Health Minister pleased with protocols|COVID safe measures for tourists on track|Booster doses rolled-out|MOH closely monitoring the development of Omicron variant|Minister commends vaccination achievement|12 new COVID infections recorded|The fight is not over yet: PM|Fijians urged to maintain COVID safe measures|More research being done on Omicron variant|Fiji ready should new variant strike|20 new COVID-19 cases, one death|90.6 percent of eligible Fijians fully vaccinated|Children’s vaccination progressing well|New variant causes concern|
Full Coverage

News

Concern raised about Fiji Times reporting

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
December 16, 2021 4:08 pm

The Supervisor of Elections has raised concerns about a Fiji Times’ statement.

The article was regarding the Elections Office’s financial statements.

SoE Mohammed Saneem says that he had specifically raised questions that ought to have been answered by the Fiji Times’ Fred Wesley and Anish Chand.

Article continues after advertisement

Saneem adds that no such responses have been received.

The Supervisor of Elections claims that Fiji Times does not seem to have any obligation to report with balance and without bias, adding that Wesley’s comments allude that he was under no ethical obligation to verify the statements before it was published.

“Significantly misleading and distorted statements published or broadcast must be corrected promptly with due prominence. Where appropriate, an apology must be published or broadcast. Two centimeters on a corner of page 2 that nobody looks at is not sufficient Fiji Times.”

Saneem raised that the Elections Office is concerned that every time the FEO corrects Fiji Times or highlights misinformation published by the newspaper, it reports it as an attack on the paper.

He further alleges that the newspaper appears to consider that its actions, despite being proven wrong and tantamount to the publication of misinformation, should not be corrected.

He adds that a 2cm column in a hidden portion of the paper is not sufficient adding that Fred Wesley and Anish Chand should rightfully provide responses to the questions or explain why they failed to provide balance in their coverage.

Questions have been sent to the Fiji Times.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.