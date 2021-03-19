SOE files complaint of impersonation

A person has been reported to the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption for impersonating an election official.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem has reported one Biu Solia, who claimed to have been an election official in the 2018 General Election and made various allegations in relation to polling, results and counting.

Saneem clarified the reports published in today’s The Fiji Times with the FEO’s factual records from the 2018 General Election.

Saneem confirms there was no one by the name of Biu Solia as reported by the newspaper as a Presiding Officer at the Wailotua Polling Centre.

“The Presiding Officer at this Polling Station was Mr. Waisiki Tamani. There is no record of any person of the name Biu Solia to have undertaken any role as an election official at Wailotua Polling Station. We have searched our database for her and from our records, we can say that no person by that name ever worked for the Fijian Elections office”.

Saneem says that such a claim is in breach of Section 142 (c) of the Electoral Act, 2014.

He adds it appears to be a case of impersonation of an election official simply to discredit the work of thousands of people who worked in the election.

The Supervisor of Elections says the FEO will not take such behavior lightly and they hope the person is caught and brought before the law.