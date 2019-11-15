SODLEPA’s constitution review moved to next year

The Social Democratic Liberal Party’s constitution review has been moved to next June.

This was confirmed by the party’s General Secretary Emele Duituturaga saying their constituencies had requested more time.

Duituturaga says this means an outcome of changes will not be tabled in this November’s annual general meeting.

She says the review committee updated in last week’s management board meeting they want all members and supporters to pitch in their contribution.

Duituturaga also confirmed the election for the party’s leadership position is still set for the end of this month.