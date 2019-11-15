Home

News

SODLEPA’s constitution review moved to next year

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
November 8, 2020 12:55 pm
SODELPA General Secretary Emele Duituturaga. [File Photo]

The Social Democratic Liberal Party’s constitution review has been moved to next June.

This was confirmed by the party’s General Secretary Emele Duituturaga saying their constituencies had requested more time.

Duituturaga says this means an outcome of changes will not be tabled in this November’s annual general meeting.

Article continues after advertisement

She says the review committee updated in last week’s management board meeting they want all members and supporters to pitch in their contribution.

Duituturaga also confirmed the election for the party’s leadership position is still set for the end of this month.

