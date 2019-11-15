Home

SODLEPA united more than ever now: Rabuka

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
July 24, 2020 6:38 am
SODELPA Party Leader Sitiveni Rabuka claims the party is united more than ever now ready for the 2022 General Election. [Source: Facebook Sitiveni Rabuka]

SODELPA Party Leader Sitiveni Rabuka claims the party is united more than ever now ready for the 2022 General Election.

In his video message yesterday, Rabuka said he regrets his past mistakes and once again apologizes to the nation.

The Leader further adds they have had disagreements and differences of opinions as a party.

Article continues after advertisement

SODELPA has been embroiled in months of infighting which culminated in a deep rift and public displays of disunity.

Rabuka has also hit out at the new budget saying SODLEPA MPs will strongly oppose the Governments’ budget in Parliament next week.

SODELPA will have its special general meeting tomorrow.

