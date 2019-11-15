SODELPA Working Committee deliberates on disputes

The Working Committee of the Social Democratic Liberal Party met today to finalise the agenda of the Management Board meeting this weekend.

FBC News has confirmed the committee which includes Party President Ratu Epenisa Cakobau, Ro Teimumu Kepa, Party Leader Sitiveni Rabuka and others met in Suva today.

The same committee has also deliberated on a number of disputes which were lodged by various sections of SODELPA.

Its recommendations with regards to these disputes will now be put to the Management Board on Saturday.

The Board is also expected to finalise the selection criteria for Party Leader and Deputy Leader ahead of the SODELPA Annual General Meeting in November.