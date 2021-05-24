Home

News

SODELPA Women’s Forum to host AGM

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
February 17, 2022 4:30 pm
SODELPA Vice President, Ro Teimu Kepa.

The Social Democratic Liberal Party Women’s Forum will have its Annual General Meeting this Saturday.

SODELPA Vice President, Ro Teimu Kepa says the forum is responsible to the Party’s Annual General Assembly in formulating and implementing policies specifically on the promotion, protection and advancement of women.

Ro Teimumu says the AGM will also include the appointment of two Vice Presidents for the women’s forum.

She says women can bring the change needed in SODELPA.

“The women from different constituencies and branches are coming and we are looking forward to them coming so that we can look at some of the opportunities for us to work together and work towards the election.”

Ro Teimumu says the forum has been busy trying to prepare its members and their families for the general election.

She adds that voting is a moral obligation of all citizens, and encourages Fijians to register to vote.

