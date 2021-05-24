Home

SODELPA woes continue

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
August 7, 2021 6:45 am

Social Democratic Liberal Party Member of Parliament Mosese Bulitavu claims things are not being done fairly and transparently within the Party.

Following moves by SODELPA to have his parliamentary seat declared vacant, Bulitavu says the actions of the Party are not fitting for a political entity vying to become the government in the next General Election.

SODELPA has written to the Speaker of Parliament Ratu Epeli Nailatikau to saying they are invoking Sections of the Constitution that deem an MPs seat vacant if the Member votes against the Party line in parliament.

It claims Bulitavu blatantly disregarded a Party directive concerning their stand to oppose Bill 17 and the new budget.

Bulitavu has told FBC News he will challenge the decision if he loses his seat.

“The Speaker will make a ruling and I will appeal within the party constitution on that ruling and also that of the Speaker that there needs to be a stay on his decision.”

With an internal investigation to try and have the MP removed from SODELPA, General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru says Bulitavu will have his options.

“If he is found guilty by the investigation team or the disciplinary team, it calls for him to either resign or be expelled from the party.”

Bulitavu in turn has filed a complaint – seeking disciplinary proceedings against Party Leader Viliame Gavoka for labeling him aberration and for calling on FijiFirst to give him a ticket next year.

The Party General Secretary says this complaint will follow the same process and will be investigated. Apenisa./en

