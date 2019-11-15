SODELPA wants Speight and others released

The Social Democratic Liberal Party wants George Speight and others involved in the May 2000 coup to be released from prison.

Opposition Leader Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu made the call in parliament and Party Leader Viliame Gavoka has today confirmed this is the official SODELPA position.

“Absolutely, we’ve been fighting for it for quite some time. It is a party position to do that.”

George Speight is still a divisive character in Fiji, having led an ethno-nationalist takeover of government 20 years ago.

However, Opposition Leader Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu claims Speight is not the same man he was in 2000.

“That’s in the past. You don’t know him now whilst he is still in there. He’s changed. That’s the yellow ribbon being promoted by the government.”

Even Party Leader Viliame Gavoka insists that Speight has turned a new leaf.

“He has served his time and what we have is that he is a changed person.”

This isn’t the first attempt to have Speight released.

The Unity and Reconciliation Bill touted by the then Soqosoqo Duavata Lewenivanua or SDL proposed – in the spirit of reconciliation – to have Speight and others pardoned.

Ratu Naiqama says even inmates have rights, and anyone on good behaviour who qualifies for release should be let out of prison.

Speight was sentenced to death in February 2002 but this was commuted to life imprisonment.

Speight and armed members of the now-disbanded Counter Revolutionary Warfare Unit of the military stormed parliament on 19th May 2000.

They held the Mahendra Chaudhry led coalition government hostage for 56 days at the old parliament complex in Veiuto, Suva.