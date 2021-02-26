SODELPA wants access to MP’s Parliamentary grant

The Social Democratic Liberal Party now wants the Parliamentary grant to go straight to the party account and not to elect SODELPA MPs.

FBC News sighted correspondence from SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka to the Speaker of Parliament, requesting that their parliamentary office and SODELPA’s main office be in charge of the grant.

The Parliamentary Grant are funds allocated to elected political parties in Parliament and are specifically for the administrative needs and functioning of the Parliamentary offices which are occupied by the three political parties.

The letter dated 03rd March 2021, states that the SODELPA Management Board resolved last Friday that the Party manage, dispense and account for the funds.

Gavoka says this will allow for the effective, efficient and transparent function of the Party’s parliamentary roles and duties.

He goes on to say that earlier communication from the Supervisor of Elections has provided guidance that the government grant is deemed party funding from a lawful source as confirmed under Section 21B of the Political Parties Registration Act.

Late last year, some SODELPA MPs claimed the grant was being used by the party office to pay staff and other expenses such as venues for meetings.

This however, was refuted by General Secretary Emele Duituturaga.

Gavoka says the correspondence lays to rest a subject that has been under contention for some time.

FBC News has sent questions to SODELPA General Secretary Emele Duituturaga.