SODELPA visits communities in the West

Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Honorable Viliame Gavoka was on a Western tour to visit various villages and communities.

Gavoka was at the chiefly village of Cuvu on Thursday of which he hails from and was received by elders of the Turaga na Kwa Levu na Jui Nadroga, the Vanua of Nakuruvarua.

The Honorable leader then visited the chiefly village of Naduri and was received by the Viyagwane na Jui Tabanivono, Ratu Marika Bulikula.

In his welcoming address, the Turaga na Tui Tabanivono expressed his support for the Party Leader and stands ready to provide any help to the Party and the Leader towards preparations for 2022.

In light of current restrictions, Gavoka has requested to meet only with Constituency and branch executives and elders at various villages for the time being until such times where large gatherings are allowed.

The Leader also had the opportunity to have a Q&A session on issues being brought to Parliament particularly Bill 17, COVID-19 pandemic, tertiary education, qoliqoli and land.

On the last day of the visit, Honorable Gavoka held a “talanoa session” with members of the SODELPA Nadi Urban Constituency.