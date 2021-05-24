SODELPA urges government to tread carefully

The Social Democratic Liberal Party is urging the government to tread carefully when opening pubs and taverns from next month.

Party Leader Viliame Gavoka says alcohol often impairs people’s judgment and adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines and protocols under the influence can be difficult.

He says pubs and nightclubs could become a super spreader outlet for COVID-19.

Article continues after advertisement

The Party Leader adds that Fiji cannot afford to endure another wave of the pandemic as it would be catastrophic to the Tourism Industry which is enjoying healthy forward bookings.

Gavoka says although the COVID-19 infection rate has reduced to a containable level, the virus is still deadly.