SODELPA united with women: Gavoka

SODELPA Party Leader Viliame Gavoka. [File Photo]

The Social Democratic Liberal Party is today united with women in decrying the prevalence of violence against women in our society.

The party made this statement to mark International Day for the elimination of Violence against Women.

The event also marks 16 days of activism against gender-based violence.

SODELPA Leader, Viliame Gavoka says although SODELPA has the highest number of candidates contesting the 2022 General Election, he still feels that women’s participation at national level is still low.

Gavoka says a SODELPA government will ensure our women are empowered to actively participate in income generation projects and their active participation at all levels of society.