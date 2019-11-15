SODELPA to set up constitution review committee

A committee will be set up by the management board of the Social Democratic Liberal Party to review the party constitution.

General Secretary Emele Duituturaga says the working committee will meet on July 17th to finalize the membership of the Constitutional Review Committee.

Duituturaga says the Registrar of Political Parties has pointed areas in the constitution that need to be addressed.

Article continues after advertisement

“The management board directed that the working committee that is the body which meets in between the management board to finalize the terms of reference and to make the appointments and our constituencies have been given nomination forms to file nominations by the 17th of July.”

The General Secretary says it’s also important to ensure systems are in place leading up to the party’s Special General Meeting on July 25th.