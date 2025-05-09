SODELPA scrambles after Rabuka coalition ultimatum

The Social Democratic Liberal Party is scrambling to convene an urgent meeting after Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka threatened to break the coalition agreement today.

SODELPA General Secretary Viliame Takayawa confirms he is in discussions with the party leader.

Takayawa has also responded to concerns raised by Rabuka over his social media post criticizing the Fiji trade mission to Tonga earlier this week.

In that post, the SODELPA General Secretary claimed members of the delegation were partying and failed to meet with the diaspora as scheduled.

This afternoon, Takayawa defended his comments but says he will now be more cautious.

“I just want to make sure that it was a personal post, and I thought personal opinions were protected under the constitution, and if he thinks I cannot post personal opinions, then I can stop making personal opinions on my personal page.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Rabuka has directed the Public Service Commission Chair to investigate mounting complaints against Education Minister Aseri Radrodro.

FBC News has sent questions to Radrodro for comment.

