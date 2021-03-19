Home

SODELPA says the COVID-19 jab is crucial

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
March 22, 2021 5:50 am
SODELPA leader ,Viliame Gavoka. [File Photo]

The Social Democratic Liberal Party has welcomed the initiative by the government to bring in AstraZeneca vaccine for Fijians.

SODELPA leader ,Viliame Gavoka, says it’s crucial to take the jabs as it is one of the main requirements in the world today.

Gavoka says this will help Fiji get back on track.

“We need it and people in Fiji need to stop all these speculation by fear mongers. No the vaccine is required in this country, required by anyone in the world today to help us overcome this COVID19 threat.”

The Ministry of Health continues to roll out the vaccine registrations online.

The Ministry is urging all Fijians to register and get vaccinated.

