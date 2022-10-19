SODELPA regains support base in Australia

[Source: Social Democratic Liberal Party/ Facebook]

The Social Democratic Liberal Party claims it has regained some of its former supporters in Australia.

SODELPA Leader, Viliame Gavoka, recently visited Sydney and says they have revived a number of their branches that had fallen after a split that took place within the party.

Though the visit was fully sponsored, the leaders of SODELPA and Unity Fiji, who went together, appeared to be making a desperate plea for financing during their visit.

Article continues after advertisement

The SODELPA Leader claims that the party’s strong grounds in Australia were never lost as supporters were only waiting for reassurance.

“A number of branches in Sydney were revived they had fallen by the way side after the split in the party but we were very pleased that the support was there and all they wanted was the leadership to visit and to revive the branches.”

Gavoka says their main branch, which is Berala is back on board, months after the split caused by his predecessor left them in disarray.

“This had kind of laid dormant after the split in the party. I think people still don’t appreciate that that split had really left our support system in disarray. The visit was welcomed by them when they met the party leader and the General Secretary.”

The SODELPA Leader says he received a positive response, including financial backing from supporters.