SODELPA ready to campaign: Gavoka

SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka.

The Social Democratic Liberal Party says it is delighted that the date for the General Election has been announced.

SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka says he felt elated after he was advised this morning that the election will be held on December 14th.

“I was in church, after church I was told that the Honorable Prime Minister has made that announcement and I just said Praise the Lord. I was so elated because it has been a long wait.”

Gavoka adds that the party is pleased and will be conducting its campaign for the next six weeks.