SODELPA ready if some members join Rabuka

Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Viliame Gavoka says they are prepared in the event some party members decide to leave and join former leader Sitiveni Rabuka.

Rabuka resigned from SODELPA on Monday and intends to form a new party to contest the 2022 General Election.

During a media briefing, Gavoka says he is observing party members while at the same time welcomes those who are wanting to join SODELPA as they prepare for the election two years from now.

Following Rabuka’s resignation from the party, his stalwarts who are still with SODELPA have not made a clear indication about their future with the party.

This seems to worry party Leader Viliame Gavoka and other executives.

“It is a free country and SODELPA as you know observes that and as you know we are the only party whose processes is transparent in this country, everyone talks about SODELPA our AGM and everything else. No other party has this, so we believe in freedom, freedom of choice and I think that is our strength.”

Gavoka claims people are waiting to join them.

“I might just add today, a lot of people have been calling in showing their support, showing their interest in SODELPA, so we are already seeing an influx of people who are sitting on the fence all this while, now moving in to join SODELPA.”

Gavoka has also stated that Party President Ratu Epenisa Cakobau has his prerogative in the party and he will bring more unity to the SODELPA hierarchy.

Gavoka was defending claims that Ratu Epenisa is having his way in SODELPA.

Meanwhile, just two days ago Ratu Epenisa wrote to the Speaker of Parliament expressing his disappointment about the election of the Leader of the Opposition.