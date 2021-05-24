News
SODELPA raises more than $11,000 for Pinktober
November 5, 2021 12:40 pm
SODELPA Vice President, Ro Teimumu Kep[Left].
The Social Democratic Liberal Party donated $11,403 to the Fiji Cancer Society today.
The money was raised through donations and a fundraising drive hosted by the Party last week.
SODELPA Vice President, Ro Teimumu Kepa acknowledges the support from individual and business houses who contributed towards the worthy cause.
The Party has also announced its plan to raise funds for prostate cancer this month marking Movember.
