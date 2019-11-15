SODELPA President rejects Bulitavu's claims

Social Democratic Liberal Party President Ratu Epenisa Cakobau has rejected claims that he is using his discretion of powers to make decisions on behalf of the party.

Following the Party’s Management Board meeting yesterday Ratu Epenisa says claims by MP Mosese Bulitavu of him and General Secretary Emele Duituturaga overstepping their boundaries are not true.

He says every decision in the Party went through the Board.

He has also confirmed that Bulitavu was not considered in the final decision by Management Board Members for the position of Deputy Party Leader.

He says this as Bulitavu had failed to attend his interview earlier in the week.

Ratu Epenisa has also dismissed claims against former Politician Dr. Tupeni Baba.

He says Dr. Baba was not put into the independent interview panel to push for any agenda specifically to help to install the now appointed Party Leader Viliame Gavoka.

Meanwhile, the grievances made by Bulitavu and 14 other Board Members are now with SODELPA’s Grievances Committee.

They had put in a letter the appointment of the Pacific People Recruitment Agency as facilitators for the interview is unconstitutional.

Dr. Baba was part of the panel and had also called on SODELPA to be wary of the MP saying he has not changed especially being the main culprit in trying to undermine Ro Teimumu’s leadership in 2014.