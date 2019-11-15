Home

News

SODELPA Party leader claims party is united ahead of SGM today

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
July 25, 2020 8:20 am

Ahead of the Social Democratic Liberal Party’s Special General Meeting, Party Leader Sitiveni Rabuka claims that the party is now more united than ever before.

SODELPA has been embroiled in months of infighting which has caused a deep rift and public displays of disunity.

In a video message posted on social media, Rabuka alludes that differences have been put aside as SODELPA gears up for the 2022 General Election which is 18 months away.

Article continues after advertisement

“Yes we have our disagreements and differences of opinion, but that is great, that is Democracy at work. We don’t want a party that has a Minister for Everything; we want a party that has collective leadership.”

Rabuka’s allegiances have shifted over time from one faction of SODELPA to another led by his traditional high chief Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu.

“Whatever life I have left in me I will dedicate it to my beloved nation of Fiji. With the last breath I have in my body I will ensure that every citizen of Fiji whatever background, whether i taukei, indo Fijian, Asian, Pacific Islander etc will live in a free and just society, where you can criticize your government and also be part of it.”

SODELPA’s Special General Meeting today will deal with the deferment of its Annual General Meeting.

The meeting is also anticipated to adopt audited financial statements for 2019 and adopt a process for the selection of party leader.

FBC News understands that Tui Cakau, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu will chair the Meeting.

 

