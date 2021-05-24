Home

News

SODELPA outlines proposed candidates lineup

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
April 30, 2022 7:20 am
[File Photo]

The Social Democratic Liberal Party’s final proposed candidate’s lineup will include 43 iTaukei members and 12 from other ethnic backgrounds.

Five women are among the 28 proposed candidates announced today.

Party Leader Viliame Gavoka says the party will announce more female candidates in the final lineup.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the party will also be announcing names of sitting MP’s and additional candidates in the coming weeks.

“We are very inclusive but very much aware out of our base which is the iTaukei community but if you look at our manifesto it is a very inclusive party.”

Gavoka says the party will use the ‘turf control’ model to contest the 2022 General Election where candidates are expected to rake in votes from the areas they are assigned.

