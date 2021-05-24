Home

News

SODELPA open to those who wish to merge

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
October 17, 2021 4:11 pm

The Social Democratic Liberal Party will work with other Opposition Political Parties to ensure a free and fair 2022 General Election.

SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka says the Party’s constitution allows for association with other Parties to establish a working relationship for mutual benefit.

Gavoka says as the main opposition party in Parliament, SODELPA will contest the 2022 elections as SODELPA.

He adds that SODELPA will be open to those that wish to merge and come under their party umbrella.

The Party Leader adds that it is not ideal to have more players under the current electoral laws and political environment.

The SODELPA Leader says is banking on their brand adding that it is strong, with 20 years behind it.

He adds that their roots are firmly embedded in vast areas of the community.

 

