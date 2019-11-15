SODELPA office bearer positions disputed

The Registrar of Political Parties has received a dispute with the application of substitution submitted by a faction of the Social Democratic Liberal Party.

The appointment of Emele Duituturaga as registered General Secretary of SODELPA earlier today was disputed by Adi Litia Qionibaravi.

Adi Litia also disputed the list of officeholders of the Party that purportedly signed in support of Duituturaga.

The Registrar in the interest of natural justice has on a priority basis, forwarded the particulars of the dispute to Duituturaga to seek her response.

Duituturaga has until 12pm tomorrow to provide her response if any.