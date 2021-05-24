Home

News

SODELPA MP’s told to avoid commenting on Bulitavu’s statement

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
November 5, 2021 5:55 am

Members of the Social Democratic Liberal Party have been advised not to comment on matters brought up by fellow MP, Mosese Bulitavu.

This has been revealed by MP Niko Nawaikula who says the Party wants all MPs to refrain from giving comments.

FBC News had approached Nawaikula for comments made by Bulitavu regarding him.

Article continues after advertisement

Bulitavu and Nawaikula made heated exchanges on social media following the appointment of Na Turaga na Tui Macuata as President with Bulitavu saying he campaigned for Nawaikula in the last General Election and asked Nawaikula to withdraw a statement he made.

Nawaikula had told Bulitavu not to follow suit with his Chief if he is in the wrong.

Nawaikula says he respects Bulitavu but will adhere to party advice.

 

“I’ve been directed by the leaders of the party to leave that at a rest and I respect that.”

The Social Democratic Liberal Party will host its Annual General Meeting today in Suva. It’s understood that discussions regarding Bulitavu will be part of the agenda.

 

