SODELPA MPs being interviewed by FICAC

SODELPA MP’s Niko Nawaikula and Simi Rasova are currently in custody at the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption Headquarters in Suva for caution interview.

Party General Secretary Emele Duituturaga says the two have been taken in by FICAC for caution interview.

She confirms the two MPs have their lawyers present while being interviewed in relation to alleged breaches of the Parliamentary Remuneration Act of 2014.

Duituturaga says she visited the FICAC Headquarters this afternoon and briefly met with the two SODELPA Parliamentarians.

She says both Nawaikula and Rasova are in good health and spirits and are well looked after by FICAC officials.

The Party General Secretary has assured that the Party will continue to uphold the principles of accountability and transparency and cooperate with authorities as required before the law.