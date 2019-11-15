SODELPA MP says party GS had confirmed use of Parliamentary fund

A Social Democratic Liberal Party MP who wished to remain anonymous has told FBC News that party General Secretary Emele Duituturaga had confirmed to MP’s that the SODELPA’s Headquarter had spent some parliamentary fund.

This just a day after Duituturaga rejected allegations on the mismanagement of the funds which supposedly was for the parliamentary office and not the party’s HQ.

On Friday, Duituturaga says she is unaware of any queries on parliamentary funding.

An MP who was part of the caucus meeting whereby Duituturaga was also attending on Friday says the SODELPA GS was able to provide a bank statement of the account where the money was kept.

The MP says the GS also brought a spreadsheet typed by her staff, however, it did not reconcile to the payment vouchers.

FBC News has also been informed that Duituturaga assured the MP’s who had their incentives in the party account that they will be paid back what has been used for the HQ staff wages.

The MP also says Duituturaga could not explain the funds the party used for the expensive AGM/SGM venues, catering, and recruitment of consultants to do interviews.

FBC News attempts to get comments from Duituturaga are to no avail.