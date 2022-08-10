SODELPA MP maintains stance

[File Photo]

SODELPA MP Salote Radrodro has maintained in court today that she only changed the information of her permanent address to Parliament based on the nature of her constituency work.

The MP is standing trial for allegedly obtaining a financial advantage.

It is alleged that she breached the Parliament Remuneration Act 2014.

FICAC repeatedly questioned Radrodro in court today on why she has stated Tacirua Heights as her permanent address to statutory agencies and immigration but only for Parliament, she declared a change of permanent address to Namulomulo, Nabouwalu, Bua.

FICAC questioned if monetary gain was the motivation for the information she gave to Parliament so that she would be entitled to allowances.

Radrodro explained she did not want to change her information to the statutory organizations for consistency.

As for Parliament, she told the court it was based on the nature of her work and she was required to be physically present at constituencies including Namulomulo.

Tacirua Heights she says, is her transit home in Suva while Namulomulo in Bua is her permanent address.

It is alleged that Radrodro falsely stated that her permanent residence was in Namulomulo village, Nabouwalu, Bua, and obtained $37,920 between August 2019 and April 2020.