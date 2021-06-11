SODELPA MP evading questions on coral coast protest

SODELPA MP Inosi Kuridrani, who has been supporting the protest against the setup of quarantine facilities in two Sigatoka resorts, is now evading questions from FBC News.

Kuridrani who is from Namatakula, Nadroga went live on Facebook a few days ago stating his disagreement over the government’s partnership with Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort and Blue West Villas to house primary COVID-19 contacts.

When contacted by FBC News on Tuesday, Kuridrani said he was part of the protest on Monday but only in his capacity as a villager of Namatakula and not as a politician.

However when questioned on why he spoke live from his political page on Facebook, Kuridrani says this was a way for him to get the message out to more people, especially his followers.

He was then asked to answer more questions on camera today, including whether he had organized the villagers to protest.

Since the SODELPA MP and a few villagers are refusing to accept the primary COVID contacts, Kuridrani has also been asked to suggest an alternative for them to be taken to.

We also asked Kuridrani why he his objecting since the SODELPA leader had stated that they need to assist the Ministry of Health.

Another rumor that was being spread was that villagers will be exposed to the virus when the patients are brought in.

We wanted to also question Kuridrani on whether he knew that primary contacts would be taken straight into isolation when they arrive in Sigatoka.

The Opposition MP refused to answer any of these questions.