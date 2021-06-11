Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Numbers continue to explode as 121 cases announced|Emergence of new clusters pose a risk: Dr Fong|More vaccine arriving soon as cases continue to rise|Lodoni villagers urged to stay home|Over 330 packs distributed|SODELPA MP evading questions on coral coast protest|Tui Davutukia supports quarantine facility in Sigatoka|Korovou residents live in fear following COVID cases|Labasa Mill begins crushing |Fijians dispersed from a funeral gathering|HART residents receive rations from a Nadawa group|Mothers struggling to adapt to new normal|Logani village tightens security|Act to help economic recovery post-pandemic|Helping Hands Fiji assists families|Health officials plead for adherence|Six arrested for drinking grog in Nausori|All hands on deck: Fiji Medical Association|ROC Market to be held virtually|116 new cases with one more death|Elderly patient dies from COVID-19|New Korovou cluster a concern|Over 243,700 receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine|Concerns raised on misinformation about Sigatoka quarantine facilities|Red to green zone movement is complex: Ali|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

SODELPA MP evading questions on coral coast protest

FBC News News Team [email protected] | @FBC_News
June 17, 2021 4:13 am

SODELPA MP Inosi Kuridrani, who has been supporting the protest against the setup of quarantine facilities in two Sigatoka resorts, is now evading questions from FBC News.

Kuridrani who is from Namatakula, Nadroga went live on Facebook a few days ago stating his disagreement over the government’s partnership with Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort and Blue West Villas to house primary COVID-19 contacts.

When contacted by FBC News on Tuesday, Kuridrani said he was part of the protest on Monday but only in his capacity as a villager of Namatakula and not as a politician.

Article continues after advertisement

However when questioned on why he spoke live from his political page on Facebook, Kuridrani says this was a way for him to get the message out to more people, especially his followers.

He was then asked to answer more questions on camera today, including whether he had organized the villagers to protest.

Since the SODELPA MP and a few villagers are refusing to accept the primary COVID contacts, Kuridrani has also been asked to suggest an alternative for them to be taken to.

We also asked Kuridrani why he his objecting since the SODELPA leader had stated that they need to assist the Ministry of Health.

Another rumor that was being spread was that villagers will be exposed to the virus when the patients are brought in.

We wanted to also question Kuridrani on whether he knew that primary contacts would be taken straight into isolation when they arrive in Sigatoka.

The Opposition MP refused to answer any of these questions.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.