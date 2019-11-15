SODELPA members urged to leave differences aside

Social Democratic Liberal Party President Ratu Epenisa Cakobau has urged party members and supporters to leave their differences aside as they prepare for the next General Election.

While formally introducing the newly elected Leader, Viliame Gavoka, and Deputy Leader Filimoni Vosarogo during the Party’s annual general meeting currently underway in Novotel, Lami Ratu Epenisa says he is worried about the commotions among members over the past few days.

An emotional Ratu Epenisa while pleading with members reminded them that they party will not achieve its objectives and goals if these forms of disparity continues.

He adds it is critical to work together and there is a need to safeguard the interest of the iTaukei and set a benchmark for the new generations.

New Party Leader Gavoka is delivering his maiden speech now.