SODELPA Members invited to next Board Meeting

The Social Democratic Liberal Party members who have not been allowed in the past two management board meetings have been invited to present their concerns in the next meeting.

SODELPA Leader, Viliame Gavoka says these members can present their side of the story on the alleged involvement with former Party Leader Sitiveni Rabuka’s proposed party.

Gavoka says investigations against these members continue.

“We are one family so let’s just hear them, so they will be invited in their next board meeting to hear their side of the story. He gave us an interim report today when needs another two weeks to complete what he is doing.”

The members were alleged to have been copied in an email from Rabuka’s proposed party.

Part of the investigation panel is Former Police Commissioner, Aisea Taoka and former Magistrate Seromi Turaga.

The next SODELPA Board Meeting will be held next month.