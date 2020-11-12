SODELPA Leadership may be decided by Friday

The next Social Democratic Liberal Party leader is likely to be known by Friday after the Management Board meeting.

The independent panel will make recommendations to the SODELPA Management with the successful candidate to be publicly announced at the Annual General Meeting on Saturday.

This is according to Ro Filipe Tuisawau, the third candidate to have completed the interview process this afternoon.

Following his interview, Ro Filipe says it is imperative that party members unite and show their support to whoever will be leading them in the next term.

Meanwhile, Aseri Radrodro, the fourth candidate in contention for the Party Leader position is currently undergoing the interview process.

Two candidates vying for the position, including incumbent Sitiveni Rabuka and MP, Viliame Gavoka were interviewed this morning.

Speaking to FBC News following his interview earlier today, Gavoka hopes the next Party leader will also be able to bring discipline within the party

FBC News also understands that former politician Tupeni Baba and former academic Dr Esther Williams are two members of the panel conducting the interviews.

