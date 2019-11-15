Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

SODELPA leader pays courtesy call to Leba Qarase

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
December 3, 2020 12:25 pm
SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka [from left], Vice President Ro Teimumu Kepa, Party President Ratu Epenisa Cakobau and Leba Qarase. [Source: Supplied]

SODELPA President Ratu Epenisa Cakobau and Vice President Ro Teimumu Kepa led a delegation to visit Leba Qarase.

Leba Qarase is the widow of the late former Prime Minister Laisenia Qarase.

The visit was also to introduce the new SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka.

Article continues after advertisement

This was Gavoka’s first official courtesy call as Party Leader and he says SODELPA will continue to value Qarase’s contribution and he will remain a central figure to the Party.

Leba Qarase briefly shared the vision of the late former Prime Minister and his blueprint on the economic empowerment of the indigenous community.

The Radini Tui Kobuca also congratulated the Executives and the new Party Leader, reaffirming her continued support for SODELPA.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.