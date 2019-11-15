SODELPA leader pays courtesy call to Leba Qarase

SODELPA President Ratu Epenisa Cakobau and Vice President Ro Teimumu Kepa led a delegation to visit Leba Qarase.

Leba Qarase is the widow of the late former Prime Minister Laisenia Qarase.

The visit was also to introduce the new SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka.

This was Gavoka’s first official courtesy call as Party Leader and he says SODELPA will continue to value Qarase’s contribution and he will remain a central figure to the Party.

Leba Qarase briefly shared the vision of the late former Prime Minister and his blueprint on the economic empowerment of the indigenous community.

The Radini Tui Kobuca also congratulated the Executives and the new Party Leader, reaffirming her continued support for SODELPA.