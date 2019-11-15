SODELPA Leader needs more authority: Rabuka

The Social Democratic Liberal Party leader believes the Party leader needs more authority.

Speaking to FBC News Sitiveni Rabuka says the Party Leader currently has very little say in the running and decision making of the party.

Rabuka believes the Party hierarchy is flawed and is partly to be blamed for the disunity that exists within.

The SODELPA leader wants active participation in the decision making processes of the Party.

“I mean at the moment I do not have any involvement in the finances. I stand in line to ask for money to fund the campaign. The manifesto, the principals, and policies of the party. I am the commander, you go and fight the battle and these are the rules. This is your budget.”

Rabuka says SODELPA’s structure is such that the Party leader has authority only when parliamentary matters are concerned.

“I lead the parliamentary group but I stand in the queue when they make party decisions as party president, vice president, and so on. Yeah, that is the conflict and that has always been there. What we need to do now is to make sure we streamline the chain of command and you make everybody’s responsibility clear.”

Under the current constitution, Rabuka suggests the party leader is a toothless tiger when dealing with internal affairs.

The SODELPA Constitution is to be reviewed and the lack of powers of the Party leader is something Rabuka will want to have changed.