SODELPA leader makes promise regarding potholes

Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Viliame Gavoka, has stated the impossible, a SODELPA government will ensure that there are no potholes on main highways and roads.

During an interview with FBC News, Gavoka says he will reduce the budget going to the Fiji Roads Authority by $200 million to provide free tertiary education.

He claims Fiji’s road network is already good and the budget currently allocated to FRA is excessive.

When FBC News asked Gavoka how it is possible to maintain good quality roads when he plans to reduce the budget, he stated that the budget was lower during the Public Works Department days, but the roads were good.

He says a SODELPA government will still manage the road well even with a reduced budget.

“One thing that we will guarantee, in SODELPA there will be no potholes on our main sealed highways, streets in Suva and in the municipalities. We will fix them and fix them immediately.”

When asked if this reduction proposal will mean cheaper contractors will be brought in, Gavoka says contractors will not lose out.

He also says that SODELPA could consider reinstating the Public Works Department.

Minister for Infrastructure Jone Usamate is expected to make a comment on this.